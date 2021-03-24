FLYBIRD adjustable weight training bench with ‘no assembly required’ now $136 (Reg. $170+)

FLYBIRD Fitness (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Strength Training Bench for $135.98 shipped. Originally close to $190, these days it sells in the $170 range and is now at the lowest we have tracked this year. This steel bench has a 700-pound weight capacity and is adjustable with seven back positions and three seat options via a simple to operate “fast bolt” system. The 2-inch foam padding is complemented by the “no assembly needed” design and the ability to fold it up in between uses. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative that won’t cost nearly as much is the Marcy Flat Weight Bench at $55.50 shipped. This one has a nice padded top and a 600-pound weight capacity as well. But alongside the additional savings here you’re forgoing the adjustable and folding design. But if it’s just for simple weight training and the like, that will likely be a tolerable trade-off for some folks. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers.

Speaking of staying in shape, swing by this morning’s Gold Box for a great deal on the DeskCycle Under Desk Exerciser as well as our sports/fitness guide for even more adventure and workout gear. Today we spotted a 2-pack of LED camping lanterns along with Klymit’s 2-person Cross Canyon Tent, and these ongoing basketball hoop offers.

More on the FLYBIRD Adjustable Training Bench:

Design and produce fitness equipment for 20 years. Especially in WEIGHT BENCH, the bench was designed with advice of professional coach. You need a durable bench, Not a one month bench. Designed a unique frame with triangular structure and made of heavy-duty commercial quality steel, which is very sturdy and durable. All this is especially important in your workout. Designed with 7 back positions & 3 seat positions for Full Body Workout, you just pull the FAST BOLT, adjust the place which fit yourself and automatic lock. Safety!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!