Enjoy the great outdoors in Klymit’s 2-person Cross Canyon Tent at a low of $90 (35% off)

Woot is offering the Klymit Cross Canyon 2 Tent for $89.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it goes for over $140 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the all-time there by $20. With spring on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about heading back outdoors. This tent is the perfect way for you and a loved one to spend a night under the stars…while still having a roof over your head. It’s freestanding and allows for multiple sleeping configurations. Made with durable aluminum poles, it’s both robust and lightweight. You’ll also find three overhead pockets and two in the corner so you have plenty of interior storage. Ratings are still rolling in, but Klymit is well-reviewed at Amazon.

Use some of your savings to pick up this solar-powered lantern and phone charger combo. It’s perfect for placing outside during the day and hanging in your tent at night. Not only will it provide plenty of illumination, but it also packs a 2.1A USB port to recharge your phone. Coming in at $50, it’s a great buy that should be a part of any camping kit.

While you’re camping, be sure to bring along ust’s lantern-shaped Tool-A-Long Multi-Tool. It’s under $5 Prime shipped right now, which is thanks to a 52% price cut from its normal going rate.

More about the Klymit Cross Canyon 2 Tent:

FREESTANDING: This Klymit Cross Canyon 2-person tent design allows for multiple sleeping configurations

EASY-TO-PACK: The Cross Canyon Mat doubles as a roll style stuff sack and ensures clean work surface for tent set up and ease of repackaging

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Aluminum poles create a robust and lightweight structure

EXTRA ROOM: Multi-anchor point front vestibule creates a spacious exterior storage area protected from wind and rain

STORAGE GALORE: Three overhead pockets and two corner pockets create unrivaled interior storage options

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!