Eliminate car odors for 120 days with four Armor All Vent Clips, now $2 each (Save 48%)

Amazon is offering the four Armor All Car Odor Eliminator Vent Clips in Desert Nights Scent for $8.18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 48% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if your car smells like food, pets, or something entirely different, Armor All is here to save the day with these odor-eliminating vent clips. They feature a Desert Nights scent and are said to last up to 30 days each. This means you can anticipate four months of having a clean smelling car without having to part with much of your hard-earned cash. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want to spend less? You could opt for Bright Air’s Odor Eliminator for under $5 Prime shipped. It’s ready to remove food, pet, smoke, and other odors and activates as soon as you remove the liner. Bear in mind that this unit only lasts 45 days, which is considerably less than what’s offered by the lead deal.

Speaking of car-related deals, don’t forget that Anker Bluetooth-equipped Roav SmartCharge FM Transmitter is under $20. You can also grab Mpow’s $7 Air Vent Car Mount in today’s roundup of smartphone accessories. Oh, and in case you missed it, Spigen’s Valentinus Phone Wallet is down to $10 Prime shipped.

Armor All Car Odor Eliminator Vent Clips features:

POWERFUL CLEANING: Destroys stubborn odors from food, pets, and more

SLEEK DESIGN: Low-profile design is perfect for your car and travel

EASY TO USE: Freshener moves throughout the car’s vents and interior for a full clean and lasts up to 30 days

