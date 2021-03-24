Pad & Quill Leather Passport Travel Wallet + 10-yr. warranty now $63.50 (Reg. $100) + more

Pad & Quill is offering its Classic Leather Passport Travel Wallet for $63.71 shipped after you apply code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $100, today’s offer is roughly 37% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked outside of rare sitewide sales that get down this low. Made of full-grain American leather with marine-grade nylon stitching, it can house up to 9 cards/cash, your passport, and boarding tickets. While most folks aren’t really traveling much just yet, you’ll be happy you scored this deal now when the borders fully open back up. Ships with a 10-year warranty. There are no ratings on Pad & Quill but in our hands-on experience you are generally always getting what you pay for with its high-end gear. More details and deals below.

Don’t need the passport accommodation? Consider something like this Timberland Men’s Blix Slimfold Leather Wallet for drastically less. It sells for $20 Prime shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 7,000 customers. You certainly aren’t getting handmade product here, nor will it ship with a 10-year warranty, but it’s also $40+ less.

Just remember, the promo code above can be used on any of the Pad & Quill wallets that are already marked down right here as well. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and the deals start from around $32 with the code above.

Check out this deal on Spigen’s Valentinus Phone Wallet, then head over to our fashion deal hub to refresh the rest of your wardrobe. We have the TOMS Sale on Sale Event, the J.Crew Spring Sale is now live, and be sure to explore the Nordstrom Rack Polo Shirt Event too.

Pad & Quill Classic Leather Passport Travel Wallet:

Traveling seems to necessitate all kinds of odds and ends: ID cards, credit cards, hotel key cards, luggage tags, etc. It can be hard to keep track, especially when you are jet lagged or just trying not to miss your next flight. That’s why we streamlined the design of our Classic Leather Passport Wallet to be a go-to for all those little odds and ends. Its compact bi-fold design lets you stash away until your heart’s content while still staying slim. One large interior reservoir, spacious card pockets, a hidden coin storage area and a Passport slot, make for an organized method to the madness that is travel.

