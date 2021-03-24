J.Crew Spring Sale is live! Save up to 40% off new arrivals from $20: Shorts, dresses, more

For a limited time only, J.Crew is having a Spring Sale that’s offering up to 40% off new arrivals with promo code GOSPRING at checkout. Plus, with the same code J.Crew is offering 25% off totals over $100, 35% off purchases exceeding $200, or 40% off orders of $250. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. For men, the Slim Cotton-Linen Twill Shirt is a standout from this sale and a great option for spring weather. This shirt is currently marked down to $47 and originally was priced at $80. This style pairs perfectly with jeans or shorts alike and is very lightweight, which is nice for warm weather. It’s also a shirt that will never go out of style and can easily be layered as well. Head below the jump to score the rest of our top picks from J.Crew or you can shop the entire Spring Event here.

