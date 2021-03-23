You don’t need MagSafe with Spigen’s Valentinus Phone Wallet: $10 (Save 33%)

Spigen Inc (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Valentinus Universal Phone Wallet for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off what it’s been averaging at Amazon, undercuts Spigen’s direct pricing by $25, and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re rocking an iPhone that pre-dates MagSafe, this affordable smartphone add-on is a great way to carry a few cards with you. The design is universal and can attach to pretty much any smartphone thanks to strong 3M adhesive along the back. It’s made from sustainable vegan leather and won’t add much bulk to your phone. This recent release doesn’t have any ratings yet, but Spigen is reputable.

While difficult, it’s not impossible to narrowly undercut the deal above. CardNinja’s Smartphone Wallet is under $10 Prime shipped and might be worth considering. You’ll forfeit Spigen branding, but one perk of going this route is that there’s room for up to eight cards instead of only three.

And since you’re here, there’s a decent chance you may also benefit from some of today’s smartphone accessory deals. Examples of what you’ll find there include Anker’s PowerDrive Charger at $15, Aukey’s Omnia Mini 20W Charger bundle for $13, and much more. Oh, and if you missed it, we’ve also spotted a smartphone and tablet gooseneck desk mount for $10.50 Prime shipped.

Spigen Valentinus Universal Phone Wallet features:

Conveniently stores up to 3 cards in a single slot

Easy and one-handed access to cards with bottom cutout

Mindfully sourced and made with sustainable vegan leather

Extra slim design to stay pocket-friendly in your everyday

Universal compatibility with a strong 3M adhesive

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!