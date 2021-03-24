FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TOMS Sale on Sale Event takes an extra 40% off hundreds of styles from $18

-
FashionToms
40% off From $18

TOMS Sale on Sale Event takes an extra 40% off hundreds of styles including boots, sneakers, slides, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Carlo Sneakers that are currently marked down to $35, which is $30 off the original rate. These sneakers are available in two color options and have a cushioned insole for added comfort. I really love how versatile this sneaker is and you can wear them with shorts, joggers, or chino pants alike. They’re also lightweight for added convienience and great for traveling as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

