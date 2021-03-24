Smartphone Accessories 25000mAh Solar Power Bank $37 (Save 20%), more

Hiluckey US (98% positive all-time feedback from 2,200+) via Amazon currently offers its 25000mAh Solar Power Bank for $37.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $47, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the third-best price we’ve seen to date. This 25000mAh power bank is perfect for adding to your everyday carry, especially if camping, hiking, or tailgating are planned for the upcoming warmer weather. Alongside the built-in battery, you’ll find four solar panels which fold into a compact design when not in use to refuel devices away from an outlet. Dual 2.1 USB-A ports round out the package alongside a 4.5/5 star rating from over 4,900 customers.
Built-in 25000mAh Li-polymer battery, it can charge your phones 8-10 times or tablets 3-4 times for an average of 9 days of usage per charge. With 4 foldable high-effeciency solar panels, up to 1A input current under the sunlight, which is 4 – 6 times faster than the other solar chargers. You can also use micro USB cable to charge it.
Dual 2.1A USB ports allow you to charge 2 devices simultaneously with 2.1A high speed charging. Auto-detect your devices’ current to pair the optimal output. Rugged construction is dust, shock and waterproof; Built in LED flashlight with SOS mode, perfert for outdoor emergency.
