WD_Black Thunderbolt 3 Game Docks elevate your battlestation from $275 (Save $90)

Save $90 From $275

Amazon is currently discounting the WD_Black D50 Thunderbolt 3 Game Dock lineup headlined by the 2TB model at $599.99 shipped. Normally fetching $690, today’s offer amounts to $90 in savings, is only the second notable price cut to date, and matches the all-time low. WD_Black D50 Game Dock upgrades the battlestation with a 2-in-1 design that delivers a selection of I/O to your machine alongside upwards of 2TB storage. With Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, you’ll be able to rely on 3GB/s transfer speeds on top of 87W power passthrough, three USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, DisplayPort output, and three USB-C slots. Plus, RGB lighting at the base brings some extra flair into the mix. Rated 5/5 stars so far and you can get a closer look in our launch overage. Head below for more from $275.

Those who can live without as much storage as found on the lead deal can downgrade to the 1TB version of WD_Black D50 Thunderbolt 3 Game Dock for $479.99. Down from its usual $510 going rate, this is marking the second-best price to date. Or you could ditch the built-in SSD features noted above altogether and go with the standard Game Dock for $274.99. That saves you $55 from the usual price tag and is the best discount this year.

The discounted WD_Black D50 Game Docks are particularly notable upgrades for those who are leveraging a laptop as the center of their battlestation, which makes this ongoing Amazon all-time low on the Razer Blade 15 at $300 off even more notable. But that’s alongside these WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD deals from $100, as well as everything else in our PC gaming guide.

WD_Black D50 Thunderbolt 3 Game Dock features:

Easily transform your laptop into a fully integrated gaming station with the WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD, clearing the clutter through a single Thunderbolt 3 cord that seamlessly connects to multiple peripherals and an additional screen in up to 5K 60Hz to create the ultimate streamlined gaming station. Get in the game faster with NVMe technology reaching up to 3000MB/s read speed and up to 2500MB/s write speed. The compact and sleek design is complete with fully customizable RGB lighting to personalize your station.

