Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop packs a GTX 1660 Ti at Amazon low of $1,200 (Save $300)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2.3GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,500, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings, is only the second notable price cut to date, and matches the all-time low set once before. Razer’s previous-generation laptop is still quite the capable machine for gaming on-the-go or away from the desk.

Everything is centered around a 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by a 10th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor and supplemented by 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flair. Over 835 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those times where you are ready to game at the desk, using a portion of your savings on Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma at $104 is a pretty easy recommendation. It’ll prop up your Blade 15 to help with cooling while also bringing some extra RGB lighting into the mix. The stand is comprised of a sturdy anodized aluminum and even has a USB 3.0 hub to complete the package. 

And while you’re giving the battlestation some attention, be sure to check out the discount we spotted on Razer’s new 60% Huntsman Mini Keyboard. Having returned to an all-time low for only the second time, you can score the compact peripheral for $100. That’s alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide, including Samsung’s Odyssey G7 monitors at $100 off.

Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop features:

The new Razer Blade 15 features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor, to deliver amazing power and portability. The 15. 6″ smooth 144Hz, Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond. The single-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlit keyboard gives 16. 8 million color options, and inside the compact, precision crafted CNC aluminum chassis

