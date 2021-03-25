FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon has AUKEY wireless earbuds with ANC at $30 + more from just $18 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AUKEY Direct via Amazon is offering up to 30% off a range of its true wireless earbuds. One standout here is the AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelation for $29.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60, today’s offer is a sizable 50% price drop, among the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. Alongside the active noise cancelation for distraction-free listening, you’re looking at up to 35-hours of wireless playback via the charging case while USB-C charging refreshes the case completely in 120-minutes. On-board microphones for taking calls are complemented by IPX5 water-resistance, making them a great option for workouts and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,900 Amazon customers. Head below for even more from $18

If you don’t need the active noice cancelation here, we are also tracking a great deal on the standard model AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds at just $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Be sure you clip the on-page coupon. This setup provides up to 30-hours of playback via the charging case and carry a 4+ star rating from over 32,000 Amazon customers. 

Then browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box AUKEY earbuds sale for additional models, colors, and styles from $18 Prime shipped

Alongside a great deal on Apple’s latest iPad Air, this morning saw AirPods Pro go on sale as well if you would prefer Apple’s solution. On top of second-generation models from $100 you’ll now find the Pro variant going for $160 right here

More on the AUKEY Wireless Earbuds with ANC:

  • Advanced Active Noise Cancelation: With the advanced ANC technology, these earbuds detect and cancel a maximum 28dB of ambient noise so you can focus on your music. The 10mm dynamic drivers enhance bass and deliver incredible sound
  • 35-Hour Playtime & USB-C Quick Charge: The earbuds offer 7 hours of music and calls on a single charge with ANC off (4.5 hours with ANC on), while the charging case extends that to 35 hours. USB-C Quick Charge fully charges the charging case in 120 minutes
  • Dual Microphones: Each earbud has two microphones for improved voice pickup and background-noise suppression, which ensures that you’re heard clearly without interference

