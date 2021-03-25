Roborock’s smart cleaning bots will handle the chores from $210: S6 vac + mop $198 off, more

Roborock via Amazon is offering its S6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $401.99 shipped. Simply clip the $180 on-page coupon and apply code ROBOROCKS6 at checkout. Regularly $600, this is nearly $200 off the going rate, about $18 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This one will mao out multiple floors of your home, clean it while you’re having a glass of wine, and then mop everything until is sparkling clean. Smartphone and voice control are complemented by loads of user customizations including virtual no-go zones and barriers while its internal 5200mAh battery provides up to 3-hours of cleaning before it goes to charge itself back up. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. Head below for a deal on the Roborock E4 at $210.

Roborock’s Amazon storefront is also offering its E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $209.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s as much as $90 under the regular price tag, $60 below the going rate, and the best we can find. This one forgoes the mopping abilities, but carries stellar ratings, smartphone control, and auto-return charging.

The smart cleaning bot deals don’t stop there though. We also have some notable ongoing offers available on Anker’s smartphone-controlled eufy RoboVac G30 at $230, as well as iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with automatic dirt disposal at $250 off, and iRobot’s Braava 380t robot mop at $200. Swing by our household and smart home guides for even more.

More on the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum and Mop:

Astonishingly efficient: Using adaptive routing with edge optimized cleaning, S6 gives you comprehensive room cleaning fast.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot.

Convenient Selective Room Cleaning: Choose which rooms to be clean, and schedule cleaning for specific rooms.

Powerful clean and Easy mopping:Intense suction, cleans deep into carpets and cracks in the floor. Get your floors gleaming with a quick mop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!