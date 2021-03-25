FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roborock’s smart cleaning bots will handle the chores from $210: S6 vac + mop $198 off, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsRoborock
$198 off From $210

Roborock via Amazon is offering its S6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $401.99 shipped. Simply clip the $180 on-page coupon and apply code ROBOROCKS6 at checkout. Regularly $600, this is nearly $200 off the going rate, about $18 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This one will mao out multiple floors of your home, clean it while you’re having a glass of wine, and then mop everything until is sparkling clean. Smartphone and voice control are complemented by loads of user customizations including virtual no-go zones and barriers while its internal 5200mAh battery provides up to 3-hours of cleaning before it goes to charge itself back up. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. Head below for a deal on the Roborock E4 at $210

Roborock’s Amazon storefront is also offering its E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $209.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s as much as $90 under the regular price tag, $60 below the going rate, and the best we can find. This one forgoes the mopping abilities, but carries stellar ratings, smartphone control, and auto-return charging. 

The smart cleaning bot deals don’t stop there though. We also have some notable ongoing offers available on Anker’s smartphone-controlled eufy RoboVac G30 at $230, as well as  iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with automatic dirt disposal at $250 off, and iRobot’s Braava 380t robot mop at $200. Swing by our household and smart home guides for even more. 

More on the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum and Mop:

  • Astonishingly efficient: Using adaptive routing with edge optimized cleaning, S6 gives you comprehensive room cleaning fast.
  • Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot.
  • Convenient Selective Room Cleaning: Choose which rooms to be clean, and schedule cleaning for specific rooms.
  • Powerful clean and Easy mopping:Intense suction, cleans deep into carpets and cracks in the floor. Get your floors gleaming with a quick mop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Roborock

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Mickey Mouse comes to dinner with 6-qt. Disney Edition ...
WD’s 500GB USB-C Portable 1050MB/s SSD matching A...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Statio...
Home Depot’s pre-spring DEWALT sale takes up to 3...
Save $100 on Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power...
Whiskey gift sets, wine glasses, more starting from $40...
Jackinthebox kids’ science and STEM creative kits...
LIFX’s new Nightvision HomeKit Color Light Bulb ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

Lock-in 24-months of Dwell magazine today for just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $40) + more

$9 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 25, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, iPad Air, and MagSafe chargers

Listen now

Hands-on: NZXT N7 B550 offers AMD gamers a gorgeous motherboard for any build

Learn More
Reg. $79

Mickey Mouse comes to dinner with 6-qt. Disney Edition Instant Pot at $59 shipped (Reg. $79)

$59 Learn More
Shop now

All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases are now 30% off or more

30% off+ Learn More
25% off

Calvin Klein Flash Sale takes 25% off your purchase + extra 30% off clearance

+ 30% off Learn More
Reg. $130

WD’s 500GB USB-C Portable 1050MB/s SSD matching Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $130)

$80 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $24, more

From $6 Learn More