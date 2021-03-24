FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add four solar-powered LED lights to your fence or deck for under $4 each (50% off)

KBP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Fence Lights for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code 50KBPSOLAR at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. You’ll find that these compact LED lights are perfect for placing along your deck, fence, or stairs to add a bit of illumination for walking around at night. Being solar-powered, there are no wires to run or batteries to change here, making install simple. Around six hours in the sun will yield between six to eight hours of light at night. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to LITOM’s lights above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $4.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

Looking for other ways to save? Our green deals guide is a must see. We update it constantly with the best sales from around the web on ways to save you money through conserving energy or ditching fuel and oil for batteries. Just today, we found a deal on Segway electric scooters with prices from $190.

More about the KBP Outdoor Solar LED Lights:

  • KBP solar lights will automatically light up in darkness or at night, and go out in daytime or bright area. You will never miss your keyhole when go home.
  • KBP solar lights outdoor have excellent heat dissipation performance and IP65 waterproof design to make sure they can working in extreme weather.
  • KBP solar lights can work for 8h and only takes 6-8h full charged in summer.Because of poor sunlight ,so it is normal to working for 2-5h and dim light in winter.

