FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorable Sonic The Hedgehog TUBBZ collectible PVC figures now up for pre-order + more

-
Apps GamesNewsNumskull

Last year we featured those adorable TUBBZ gaming collectibles, and we are now seeing the Sonic The Hedgehog range up for pre-order, alongside some others. The Numskull TUBBZ gaming collectibles are essentially miniature rubber duckies cosplaying as your favorite gaming characters, not unlike the popular Funko POP! vinyl collectibles, just in duck form. Head below for a closer look at the Sonic The Hedgehog TUBBZ, and to lock-in your pre-order. 

The Sonic TUBBZ gaming collectibles consist of four characters: Sonic himself, Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Eggman. All ship in collectible, stackable bathtub-looking display boxes, so these officially licensed figures will be an amazing addition to any game room or gaming collection. Standing approximately 3.54 inches tall (when out of the display box), they are “highly detailed” and made from “high-quality” PVC. 

Here’s more details from Numskull on the Sonic TUBBZ:

Little to no introduction is needed for this famous blue blur. Bursting into the scene in 1991, Sonic went on to become SEGA’s iconic mascot. Now you can have your very own supersonic blue hedgehog in duck form! This officially licensed collectable is part of the TUBBZ range, a highly collectable series of your favorite gaming, movie, TV show, and pop culture characters in duck form! Featuring incredibly detailed features, this amazing collectible comes complete in a displayable tub box.

Amazon has the Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails characters up for pre-order at $14.99, but the Dr. Eggman is currently unavailable. You will find these four characters listed at $12.99 or two for $20 via Just Geek — the official US dealer. However, with a $13 shipping charge attached, your total spend will be even more than just opting for the Amazon listings. But Just Geek is the only place to score the Dr. Eggman figure at the moment. 

Be sure to browse through the TUBBZ Amazon store for additional figures, as we are starting to see the DOOM characters and more go for pre-order. Then head over to our previous coverage to learn more about the lineup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Numskull

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tested: 50-hour battery life makes Tribit FlyBuds C1 a ...
Nintendo eShop indie games from $3: Donut County, Overc...
Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup launches in time for ...
Best Android app deals of the day: One Deck Dungeon, Ho...
adidas collaborates with Peloton for a clothing collect...
PlayStation Plus 1-yr. subscriptions now under $26 with...
Razer Kraken V3 X Headset debuts with 7.1-Ch. audio, Ch...
Hands-on: NZXT N7 B550 offers AMD gamers a gorgeous mot...
Show More Comments

Related

SEGA and TOMY team up for new collectible Club Mocchi Mocchi Sonic plush

Learn More
Reg. $10

Stream the Sonic The Hedgehog movie for FREE via Amazon Prime and Hulu right now

FREE Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Rare Apple TV 4K discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band $17, BOGO FREE iPhones at Verizon, more

Learn More
46% off

Add these stylish Invicta and Fossil timepieces to your wardrobe at up to 46% off

From $62.50 Learn More
$60 off

Tru Grit Kettlebells adjust to your desired weight, now up to $60 off with deals from $90

From $90 Learn More

Tested: 50-hour battery life makes Tribit FlyBuds C1 a notable AirPods alternative

Buy now Learn More
40% off

Prep for your next cookout with this 6-probe Bluetooth wireless thermometer kit at $36

$36 Learn More
75% off

Nintendo eShop indie games from $3: Donut County, Overcooked! 2, more up to 75% off

From $3 Learn More