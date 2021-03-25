Last year we featured those adorable TUBBZ gaming collectibles, and we are now seeing the Sonic The Hedgehog range up for pre-order, alongside some others. The Numskull TUBBZ gaming collectibles are essentially miniature rubber duckies cosplaying as your favorite gaming characters, not unlike the popular Funko POP! vinyl collectibles, just in duck form. Head below for a closer look at the Sonic The Hedgehog TUBBZ, and to lock-in your pre-order.

The Sonic TUBBZ gaming collectibles consist of four characters: Sonic himself, Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Eggman. All ship in collectible, stackable bathtub-looking display boxes, so these officially licensed figures will be an amazing addition to any game room or gaming collection. Standing approximately 3.54 inches tall (when out of the display box), they are “highly detailed” and made from “high-quality” PVC.

Here’s more details from Numskull on the Sonic TUBBZ:

Little to no introduction is needed for this famous blue blur. Bursting into the scene in 1991, Sonic went on to become SEGA’s iconic mascot. Now you can have your very own supersonic blue hedgehog in duck form! This officially licensed collectable is part of the TUBBZ range, a highly collectable series of your favorite gaming, movie, TV show, and pop culture characters in duck form! Featuring incredibly detailed features, this amazing collectible comes complete in a displayable tub box.

Amazon has the Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails characters up for pre-order at $14.99, but the Dr. Eggman is currently unavailable. You will find these four characters listed at $12.99 or two for $20 via Just Geek — the official US dealer. However, with a $13 shipping charge attached, your total spend will be even more than just opting for the Amazon listings. But Just Geek is the only place to score the Dr. Eggman figure at the moment.

Be sure to browse through the TUBBZ Amazon store for additional figures, as we are starting to see the DOOM characters and more go for pre-order. Then head over to our previous coverage to learn more about the lineup.

