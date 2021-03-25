Tru Grit Kettlebells adjust to your desired weight, now up to $60 off with deals from $90

The official Best buy eBay store is now offering the Tru Grit Adjustable Kettlebell in 20-pound and 40-pound configurations for $89.99 and $99.99 shipped, respectively. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly $120 and $160 each, today’s offer is as much as $60 in savings and the lowest totals we can find. Both options are adjustable and take up far less space than having an entire set of them. The 40-pound variant, for example, ranges for 7.7-pounds to 40-pounds. On top of the convenient space-saving design, a simple locking system allows you to quickly alter the weight for each phase of your workout. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the price is still a bit steep for you, take a look at the Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebells. Starting from $22 and carrying stellar ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers, they are quite a bit more affordable than today’s lead deal. Clearly you’re not getting the adjustable features here, but they will save you some cash if you can spare the space.

Then swing by our sports/fitness deal hub for even more discounted ways to support your health routine and outdoor adventures. On top of the new Old Timer Trail Boss knife we featured today, you’ll find deals on Upright GO’s iOS/Android Smart Posture Trainer, a 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hooks, and this ongoing offer on the FLYBIRD adjustable weight training bench.

More on the Tru Grit Adjustable Kettlebell:

Capitalize the benefits of variable strength training with a Tru Grit Adjustable kettlebell. The single kettlebell replaces the need for 7 different weights and provides resistance ranging from 7.7 lbs to 40 lbs in a convenient space-saving design. Weight increments include: 7.7 lb, 12.3 lb, 17.8 lb, 23.7 lb, 29.7 lb, 35.2 lb and 40 lb.

