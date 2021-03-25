Stand proud with Upright GO’s iOS/Android Smart Posture Trainer, now $45 (Reg. $80)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Upright GO Posture Trainer for $44.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $80 at Best Buy, and currently fetching as much at Amazon where it has never dropped below $50, this is $35 off the going rate and the best price we can find. A great little add-on to your 2021 health and fitness regimen, this handy device is designed to help correct both sitting and standing posture. The small strapless device is placed on your back and sends real-time gentle vibrations to remind you to straighten up. Apparently “8 out of 10 Upright users report a posture improvement of 92% in less than 2 weeks.” You can also switch off the vibration and just track your progress via the Upright app for iOS and Android. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the 3,100+ reviewers at Amazon. More details below.

While the model above ships with nine reusable, medical-grade adhesives, you can use some of your savings to score an additional 10-pack so you’re ready to go for the foreseeable future. This official 10-pack sells for $10 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings as well.

More on the Upright GO Posture Trainer:

POSTURE CORRECTOR AND TRAINER: The UPRIGHT GO is a comfortable strapless posture corrector that you place on your upper back. It reminds you to sit or stand up straight with a real-time gentle vibration reminder. 8 out of 10 Upright users report a posture improvement of 92% in less than 2 weeks!

PERSONALIZED TRAINING PLAN: The Upright app generates a personalized training program that consists of daily goals to improve your posture. These daily goals will help strengthen your back and train your brain to be aware of slouching. Long-lasting results and benefits!

