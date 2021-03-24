FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony XM4 ANC Headphones arrive at new low of $260 following $89 discount

pro-distributing (99% positive all-time feedback) via eBay currently offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $259.99 shipped. Down from the usual $349 going rate, today’s offer is $18 under our previous mention and current Amazon sale price, amounts to 25% in savings, and is a new all-time low. Sony’s latest pair of headphones enter with a collection of flagship features centered around improved active noise cancellation. You’ll also be able to count on up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge as well as new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. USB-C charging rounds out the package. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and our launch coverage offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

If all the upgraded features like being able to connect to two smartphones isn’t doing much for you, going with the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 is a great way to save even more. You’re still going to be able to enjoy a similar distraction-free listening experience, but without the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Then after you’ve checked out the discount on Jabra’s Elite 85t True Wireless ANC Earbuds, be sure to head on over to our headphones guide for all of the other best price cuts. Those in the Google or Android ecosystem will want to check out this rare Pixel Buds offer at $159, not to mention the Ultimate Ears FITS Earbuds at a new all-time low of$199.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

