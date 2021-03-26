Monoprice’s 65-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna lets you cut the cord for just $13 (Save 48%)

Amazon currently offers the Monoprice Digital HD7 Outdoor 65-Mile Range HDTV Antenna for $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer amounts to 48% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Adding this OTA antenna to your cord-cutting setup will bring with it news and other local content you may be missing with relying on just streaming services alone. It can pull in stations from 65-miles away thanks to its outdoor design. For a look at what that means in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a report on which channels are accessible near you. I’ve personally found this antenna to be quite reliable after serving in my cord-cutting kit for awhile now and customers tend to agree.

Even if the 65-mile range proves to be a bit overkill, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable alternative from a well-known company. So whether you plan to mount this indoors or out, it’ll still be able to pull in local news and other content. For a better idea of how to integrate it with the rest of your cord-cutting setup, check out our guide on leveraging Plex and HDHomeRun.

Then go check out all of the price cuts in our home theater guide for other ways to elevate your setup. Today saw a notable offer go live on Insignia 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at $240 alongside a collection of other ongoing discounts. Not to mention this PS5-ready 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Sony TV at $250 off.

Monoprice 65-Mile Outdoor Antenna features:

This antenna has a maximum range of up to 65 miles, is weatherproof, rust proof, and UV resistant, making it ideal for outdoor installations. It can be rotated 360 degrees, allowing for both horizontal and vertical orientations. The package includes hardware for mounting the antenna to a pole or rail.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!