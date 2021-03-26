FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smart 4K TV deals from $240: Insignia Fire TV, Sony 75-inch Android, much more

Reg. $300+ From $240

The official Best Buy Amazon store is now offering the Insignia 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV for $239.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $300, this is a $60 price drop and the lowest we can find. A perfect option for the garage, lake house, or a spare room, this is a 43-inch HDR-ready 4K display in a particularly affordable package. Alongside built-in Fire TV action for direct access to thousands of apps and all of the best streaming services, it ships with a voice remote for barking orders and accessing Alexa. Connectivity options include three HDMI inputs, a USB port, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,500 Amazon customers. Head below for more 4K TV deals. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more feature-rich display for less than $240. Even the rock-bottom Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD model is selling for $270 right now. If you’re in the market for a smaller extra display in the 43-inch range, today’s deal is one of your best options. But if it’s a larger model you’re after, take look at the deals we’ve spotted below. Some of these are ongoing offers but you’ll find some prices have dropped even lower now. 

More smart 4K TV deals:

Be sure to check out the new 120-inch 4K L5F Laser Cinema from Hisense, then dive into our home theater deal hub for even more. We are tracking solid price drops on JBL’s Studio 220 bookshelf speakers, Amazon’s Fire TV Cube, and much more right here

More on the Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV:

Access your favorite TV channels and streaming services with this 43-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition television. The intuitive interface is easy to navigate, and the included remote lets you control playback using voice commands. Boasting native 4K resolution, this Insignia Fire TV Edition television delivers sharp cinematic visuals, and the 178-degree viewing angle allows comfortable watching from different corners in the room.

