Sony’s latest Xperia Android smartphones fall to new all-time lows at up to $148 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 II 128GB Android Smartphone for $849.99 shipped. Normally fetching $948, today’s offer amounts to $98 in savings, beats our previous mention by $48, and marks a new all-time low. Sony’s Xperia 5 II arrives with a 6.1-inch OLED display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and signature 21:9 aspect ratio. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chip and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and microSD card expansion. A triple camera setup around back completes the package alongside IP68 water-resistance and a headphone port. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,049.99. Down from its usual $1,198 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $148 in savings, beats our previous mention by $48, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, the Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone is geared towards photographers with its triple camera system, ZEISS optics, and Photography Pro features. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 3.5mm jack. Plus, Android 11 support just rolled out. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 250 customers. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone features:

A pocketable mobile entertainment powerhouse, the Xperia 5 II Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone from Sony provides you with advanced technologies that enhance what you do most. If you love the greatest in mobile gaming, you’ll enjoy a large 6.1″ play area with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch response, a Snapdragon 865 processor, and more. When streaming movies and TV, the 21:9 aspect ratio gives a cinematic widescreen canvas, while the X1 for mobile engine works with the OLED display for enhanced contrast, color, and clarity.

