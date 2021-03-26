FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s latest Xperia Android smartphones fall to new all-time lows at up to $148 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 II 128GB Android Smartphone for $849.99 shipped. Normally fetching $948, today’s offer amounts to $98 in savings, beats our previous mention by $48, and marks a new all-time low. Sony’s Xperia 5 II arrives with a 6.1-inch OLED display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and signature 21:9 aspect ratio. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chip and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and microSD card expansion. A triple camera setup around back completes the package alongside IP68 water-resistance and a headphone port. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,049.99. Down from its usual $1,198 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $148 in savings, beats our previous mention by $48, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, the Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone is geared towards photographers with its triple camera system, ZEISS optics, and Photography Pro features. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 3.5mm jack. Plus, Android 11 support just rolled out. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 250 customers. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Then head over to our Android guide for all of the other notable hardware discounts that are live to close out the week. These ongoing 52% discounts on Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+ devices from $540 are still live alongside the brand’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Tab A at $218. And then don’t forget to check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone features:

A pocketable mobile entertainment powerhouse, the Xperia 5 II Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone from Sony provides you with advanced technologies that enhance what you do most. If you love the greatest in mobile gaming, you’ll enjoy a large 6.1″ play area with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch response, a Snapdragon 865 processor, and more. When streaming movies and TV, the 21:9 aspect ratio gives a cinematic widescreen canvas, while the X1 for mobile engine works with the OLED display for enhanced contrast, color, and clarity.

