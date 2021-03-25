It is now time to collect all of the day’s most notable price drops on Android apps and games. While our Android hardware hub has plenty of notable deals to browse through, we are also tracking some solid deals on software today. Highlights include titles like One Deck Dungeon, Sentinels of the Multiverse, R-TYPE titles, Home Workouts Gym Pro, and much more. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a 1-day Woot sale offering Samsung Galaxy smartphones from $180. But we also spotted Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Tab A down at $218 to sit alongside ongoing offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ at up to $232 off. Our Samsung and HP Chromebook offers continue today, but we also have solid offers available on Anker’s 256GB NVMe SSD USB-C Hub and this 2-in-1 Samsung UV sanitizer Qi charger. Just make sure you swing by our smartphone accessories roundup for even more.

Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War $40, Borderlands 3 Ultimate $35, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on One Deck Dungeon:

Adventure calls… but you don’t always have time to spend hours optimizing your character sheet or managing your inventory! One Deck Dungeon lets you jump right in to bashing down doors, rolling dice, and squashing baddies with style. Get a full roguelike game experience, boiled down to its essence, and captured in a single deck of cards and a handful of dice!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!