It is now time to collect all of the day’s most notable price drops on Android apps and games. While our Android hardware hub has plenty of notable deals to browse through, we are also tracking some solid deals on software today. Highlights include titles like One Deck Dungeon, Sentinels of the Multiverse, R-TYPE titles, Home Workouts Gym Pro, and much more. Head below for a closer look at everything.
Today’s Best Android App Deals:
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Crypto Helper FREE (Reg. $1)
- One Deck Dungeon $1 (Reg. $7)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $1 (Reg. $7)
- R-TYPE $1 (Reg. $2)
- R-TYPE II $1 (Reg. $2)
- Raiden Legacy $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Tallowmere $1 (Reg. $2)
- Pang Adventures $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Bronze Age $1 (Reg. $2)
- Marble Age: Remastered $3 (Reg. $4.50)
- Cyberlords – Arcology $1 (Reg. $2)
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $14 (Reg. $20)
- Aeon’s End $2 (Reg. $10)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Mind Games Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Colorzzle FREE (Reg. $1)
- Neon Valley FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Muse Dash $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Almost Gone $1 (Reg. $4)
- DRAGON QUEST III $7 (Reg. $10)
- Dark Rage – Action RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Samorost 3 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Samorost 2 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $2)
- LayerPaint HD $3 (Reg. $7)
- GPP Remote Viewer $1 (Reg. $3)
More on One Deck Dungeon:
Adventure calls… but you don’t always have time to spend hours optimizing your character sheet or managing your inventory! One Deck Dungeon lets you jump right in to bashing down doors, rolling dice, and squashing baddies with style. Get a full roguelike game experience, boiled down to its essence, and captured in a single deck of cards and a handful of dice!
