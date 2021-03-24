Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+ see 52% discounts to some of the best prices yet from $450

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB Android Smartphone for $519.99 shipped. Down from the original $1,100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks one of the best prices to date. Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra wide sensors. There’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung Galaxy Note10 256GB Smartphone for $449.99. While you would have originally paid $950 or still as much as Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $500 in savings, undercuts previous discounts by $90, and marks a new low. This handset arrives with much of the same feature set as the lead deal, including S-Pen support, but with a smaller 6.3-inch Infinity display. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get all the details in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10 plus. S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand. With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 plus is a studio in your pocket.

