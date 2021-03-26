FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pair your Magic Trackpad 2 with Kensington’s ErgoSoft Wrist Rest at $8.50 (Save 21%)

-
21% off $8.50

Amazon is offering the Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest for $8.64 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and comes is within $0.46 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you keep a Magic Trackpad 2 at your desk, this offering is a great way to boost ergonomics while using it. Kensington touts that it has a premium exterior with gel-cushioned padding throughout. A low-profile design allows this unit to pair nicely with mice and trackpads that stand less than 1-inch tall. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s pretty difficult to beat the value above. That being said, you can grab this smaller unit for $7 Prime shipped. It spans 5.3 by 3.1 inches, making it a good fit for a variety of mice. With 150 reviews so far, it currently rests at an average of 4.4/5 star rating.

The deals are far from over. Right now you can snatch up Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses at $38 or cash in on a new Amazon low that has struck this industrial L-shaped desk at $72. And if you use a monitor, perhaps you should consider uplifting it with this monitor mount while it’s down to $20 Prime shipped. Yet another discount worth peeking at includes Jelly Comb’s Type-C/USB-A wireless mouse at $5.

Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest features:

  • Ultra-soft feel with a premium exterior that is supported by gel-cushioned padding to provide unmatched quality and comfort
  • Ergonomist approved to provide optimal health, comfort and protection through proper alignment, tailored dimensions, and unique curved design
  • Provides functional and sophisticated low-profile elegance. Non-skid rubber backing keeps the rest from slipping whether you’re working or gaming

