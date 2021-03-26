Pair your Magic Trackpad 2 with Kensington’s ErgoSoft Wrist Rest at $8.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest for $8.64 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and comes is within $0.46 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you keep a Magic Trackpad 2 at your desk, this offering is a great way to boost ergonomics while using it. Kensington touts that it has a premium exterior with gel-cushioned padding throughout. A low-profile design allows this unit to pair nicely with mice and trackpads that stand less than 1-inch tall. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s pretty difficult to beat the value above. That being said, you can grab this smaller unit for $7 Prime shipped. It spans 5.3 by 3.1 inches, making it a good fit for a variety of mice. With 150 reviews so far, it currently rests at an average of 4.4/5 star rating.

The deals are far from over. Right now you can snatch up Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses at $38 or cash in on a new Amazon low that has struck this industrial L-shaped desk at $72. And if you use a monitor, perhaps you should consider uplifting it with this monitor mount while it’s down to $20 Prime shipped. Yet another discount worth peeking at includes Jelly Comb’s Type-C/USB-A wireless mouse at $5.

Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest features:

Ultra-soft feel with a premium exterior that is supported by gel-cushioned padding to provide unmatched quality and comfort

Ergonomist approved to provide optimal health, comfort and protection through proper alignment, tailored dimensions, and unique curved design

Provides functional and sophisticated low-profile elegance. Non-skid rubber backing keeps the rest from slipping whether you’re working or gaming

