Samsung’s leather Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Back Covers hit all-time lows at $25 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Leather Back Cover for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. All three colorways are now available at this price. Regularly $50, this is a new all-time low on the brown and green models and matching the best we have tracked for the black colorway. “Made to accentuate the slimness of your phone,” its “soft, high-quality leather” is great for folks trying to keep their device as thin and minimal as possible while still offering up some grip and additional protection. It also has a nice microfiber lining to keep your Note 20 scratch-free alongside aluminum buttons and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If the back cover-style or price still aren’t working for you, take look at the highly-rated Spigen Tough Armor. Specifically designed for your Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, this one sells for $15 Prime shipped and carries even better ratings from over 7,400 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as minimal and you won’t get the leather build, but it will save you an additional $10. 

The Samsung deals don’t stop there though. Alongside an ongoing price drop for its UV gear sanitizer with Qi smartphone charging, we actually have new all-time lows on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G right now as well as offers on Galaxy Note 10/+, the Galaxy Tab S7/+ models, and much more in our Android guide

More on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Leather Back Cover:

  • Luxury materials. Made to accentuate the slimness of your phone, the soft leather case doesn’t add bulk. So you can maintain the phone’s comfortable, ergonomic grip as you jot down a note or watch a video.
  • Elegant accents. Enhanced with aluminum buttons and a soft microfiber lining, this case elevates the refined look of your phone.
  • US Version: Comes with Quick Start Guide, and 1 Year Product Warranty (information on the retail package)

