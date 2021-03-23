FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G falls to new all-time low at $650 (Reg. $1,400)

-
eBay Daily DealsAndroidSamsung
Save $750 $650

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB Smartphone for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,400, like you’d pay right now at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 54% in savings, is $400 under the all-time low there, and marking the best price to date. Centered around a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Samsung’s S20 Ultra delivers all-day battery life and a camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away. Other notable features here include 5G connectivity, expandable microSD card storage, and reverse wireless charging. All of these specs make the S20 Ultra a compelling option for those who aren’t quite sold on the new S21 series devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 685 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Put your savings from the lead deal to work by picking up Samsung’s official S-View Flip Cover case for $20 at Amazon. This case brings a folio design to your S20 Ultra, adding some extra protection to both the front and back of the design thanks to a folding cover. Or you could grab the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case for $13 and call it a day for something more affordable.

All of the best Android hardware deals are headlined by today’s refurbished Google Pixel 3/XL offers from $120, as well as everything else in our guide right here. But then be sure to check out all of the most notable app and game deals for your new device in our daily roundup.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features:

The ultimate 5G powerhouse with an unparalleled new camera and unprecedented 100x Space Zoom. Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s super-speed processing and complete pro kit of camera features – including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI – in an immersive 6. 9” Infinity-O display.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to $150 on Samsung Chromebooks starting at $190
Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor packs AirPlay 2, Netfl...
Google Pixel 3/XL see refurbished deals from $120 in Wo...
Let iRobot’s Braava 380t robot mop clean your hom...
Samsung’s Odyssey G7 monitors upgrade your gaming...
Grab a SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card for $6...
Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs fall to ne...
Samsung Sound Tower unveiled with powerful 300-watt out...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-course bundle, now $34

$34 Learn More
50% off

JBL now selling its 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speakers for $150 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

$150 Learn More
$115 off

Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand uplifts your 60-inch TV at $205.50 (All-time low, $115 off)

$204.50 Learn More

All-new Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers showcase ‘cutest bounty in the galaxy’

Order Now! Learn More
$100 off

Square D Wiser energy monitor keeps tabs on your home’s electric usage at $100 off

$199 Learn More
20% off

Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats, adidas, Fanatics gear, more: Store credit up to 20% off

From $20 Learn More
Save 28%

Save up to 28% on JBL portable Bluetooth speakers in a variety of colors from $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Star Traders Frontiers, Patchwork The Game, more

FREE+ Learn More