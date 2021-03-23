Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G falls to new all-time low at $650 (Reg. $1,400)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB Smartphone for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,400, like you’d pay right now at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 54% in savings, is $400 under the all-time low there, and marking the best price to date. Centered around a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Samsung’s S20 Ultra delivers all-day battery life and a camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away. Other notable features here include 5G connectivity, expandable microSD card storage, and reverse wireless charging. All of these specs make the S20 Ultra a compelling option for those who aren’t quite sold on the new S21 series devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 685 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Put your savings from the lead deal to work by picking up Samsung’s official S-View Flip Cover case for $20 at Amazon. This case brings a folio design to your S20 Ultra, adding some extra protection to both the front and back of the design thanks to a folding cover. Or you could grab the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case for $13 and call it a day for something more affordable.

All of the best Android hardware deals are headlined by today’s refurbished Google Pixel 3/XL offers from $120, as well as everything else in our guide right here. But then be sure to check out all of the most notable app and game deals for your new device in our daily roundup.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features:

The ultimate 5G powerhouse with an unparalleled new camera and unprecedented 100x Space Zoom. Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s super-speed processing and complete pro kit of camera features – including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI – in an immersive 6. 9” Infinity-O display.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!