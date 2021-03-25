Samsung’s UV gear sanitizer with Qi smartphone charging now back at $30 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon is once again offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50 at Amazon and direct from Samsung, this is a 40% price drop, matching the second-best price we have tracked, and lowest total we can find. Along the same lines as the PhoneSoap sanitizers, this is a 2-in-1 device that provides wireless Qi charging as well as sanitization via its built-in UV lights. It is said to “effectively kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans.” While large enough for phones as big as something like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, you can also sanitize just about anything you can fit in there including keys, glasses, other accessories, and your AirPods. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is well-under the price of the popular PhoneSoap models with many of them starting in the $80 range and most basic option going for around $50. While I would prefer to stick to a brand name for a product like this, you might want to take a look at this highly-rated third party model at $20 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings but you won’t get the built-in charging features here.

Browse through some of the other notable Samsung deals we have live today as well as our smartphone accessories roundup. Alongside the Woot 1-day Samsung Galaxy smartphone sale, we are also tracking some great deals on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ and up to $150 off its Chromebooks. Just be sure to checkout the new Samsung Sound Tower as well.

More on the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer:

Intuitive Design. Simply close the lid and press the button to disinfect for 10 minutes. Sanitation will stop automatically when the lid is open to ensure safety.

Approved high germicidal efficiency. 99% sanitation effect. Tested by world-leading inspection and testing companies, Intertek and SGS UV-C light effectively kills up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus , and Candida albicans.

Smooth & Elegant. During sanitization, the magnetic cover keeps the sanitizer sealed, giving stability to users, while the rubber stopper cushions the impact and buffers noise when opening and closing the case.

