FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s UV gear sanitizer with Qi smartphone charging now back at $30 shipped (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
40% off $30

Amazon is once again offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50 at Amazon and direct from Samsung, this is a 40% price drop, matching the second-best price we have tracked, and lowest total we can find. Along the same lines as the PhoneSoap sanitizers, this is a 2-in-1 device that provides wireless Qi charging as well as sanitization via its built-in UV lights. It is said to “effectively kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans.” While large enough for phones as big as something like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, you can also sanitize just about anything you can fit in there including keys, glasses, other accessories, and your AirPods. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s deal is well-under the price of the popular PhoneSoap models with many of them starting in the $80 range and most basic option going for around $50. While I would prefer to stick to a brand name for a product like this, you might want to take a look at this highly-rated third party model at $20 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings but you won’t get the built-in charging features here. 

Browse through some of the other notable Samsung deals we have live today as well as our smartphone accessories roundup. Alongside the Woot 1-day Samsung Galaxy smartphone sale, we are also tracking some great deals on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ and up to $150 off its Chromebooks. Just be sure to checkout the new Samsung Sound Tower as well. 

More on the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer:

  • Intuitive Design. Simply close the lid and press the button to disinfect for 10 minutes. Sanitation will stop automatically when the lid is open to ensure safety.
  • Approved high germicidal efficiency. 99% sanitation effect. Tested by world-leading inspection and testing companies, Intertek and SGS UV-C light effectively kills up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus , and Candida albicans.
  • Smooth & Elegant. During sanitization, the magnetic cover keeps the sanitizer sealed, giving stability to users, while the rubber stopper cushions the impact and buffers noise when opening and closing the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 Gimble kit upgrades your iPho...
This 2-in-1 charging dock refuels Nintendo Joy-Con and ...
Do photo or video work? Ensure your monitor is color ac...
Just $5.50 Prime shipped will snag MoKo’s Mini Sm...
Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Tab A lets you bing...
Anker integrates 256GB NVMe SSD into its 4-in-1 USB-C H...
Replenish your stock of Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sh...
Prep for days on the trail with a 2-pack of Amazon Basi...
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

Nintendo eShop indie games from $3: Donut County, Overcooked! 2, more up to 75% off

From $3 Learn More

Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup launches in time for peak camping season; pre-order now

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $119+

DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 Gimble kit upgrades your iPhoneography setup for $100

$100 Learn More
Save now

JBL refurb. Assistant-enabled Link Portable smart speaker hits $70 (New low), more from $45

From $45 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: One Deck Dungeon, Home Workouts Gym Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
From $30

adidas collaborates with Peloton for a clothing collection, prices under $100: Here are our favorites

Learn More
29% off

This 2-in-1 charging dock refuels Nintendo Joy-Con and Pro controllers: $12 (Save 29%)

$12 Learn More
Reg. $170

Do photo or video work? Ensure your monitor is color accurate with the SpyderX Pro at $130

$130 Learn More