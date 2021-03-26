FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iPhone 12 lineup is BOGO FREE at Verizon with bundled $250 credit

-
AppleiPhoneVerizon
Shop now BOGO Free

Verizon Wireless is currently offering a buy one get one free promotion on Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup headlined by the iPhone 12 64GB for $33.33 per month. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll need to open a new line with Unlimited service in order to enjoy the full benefits here, with those switching from another carrier receiving a bonus $250 credit. That saves you $800 over the course of the plan and marks one of the best promotions to date on Apple’s latest handset. The same offer is also available on iPhone 12 Pro12 Pro Max, and 12 mini from $29 per month

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of year’s past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Not sure on which model is right for you? Check out our coverage comparing the lineup and then head below for more.

A great way to use a portion of your savings would be to grab this Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for $13 at Amazon. With a textured pattern on the back, it provides some extra grip alongside added protection in a slim design. Or just check out this collection of the brand’s latest iPhone 12 series cases from $10 for some other options.

Then go swing by our Apple guide for even more of the best ongoing deals as we head into the weekend. While you’ll still find all of Apple official MagSafe charging accessories and cases on sale at up to 40% off, we’re tracking some rare discounts on higher-end M1 Mac mini models at $100 off and more.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

iPhone

Verizon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s $10 or less monster flick sale gets you r...
Pair your Apple Watch with this braided solo loop band ...
Save up to $100 on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini wit...
All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPho...
Apple’s TV show box set sale discounts Veep, Mad ...
Enjoy four months of Apple Music Family for FREE if you...
Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro at the lowest...
New 2021 lows arrive on Apple Watch Series 6 styles at ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Tacklife’s 1000A T8 MAX portable jump starter falls to new low of $50 on Amazon (50% off)

$50 Learn More

Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play with friends for free

Learn More
45% off

Let these highly-rated egg cookers take care of breakfast from $8 (Today only, Up to 45% off)

From $8 Learn More
21% off

Pair your Magic Trackpad 2 with Kensington’s ErgoSoft Wrist Rest at $8.50 (Save 21%)

$8.50 Learn More
Amazon low

New Amazon low strikes this industrial L-shaped desk, now $72 shipped

$72 Learn More
Save now

Land your dream job with 4 résumé tools and job hunting courses for $40

$40 Learn More
60% off

Lock-in 2-yrs. of National Geographic magazine for $30 (Reg. up to $78) + more from $4

From $4/yr. Learn More
50% off

Step up your FaceTime calls with a rechargeable clip-on LED phone light at just $8 (50% off)

$8 Learn More