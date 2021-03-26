iPhone 12 lineup is BOGO FREE at Verizon with bundled $250 credit

Verizon Wireless is currently offering a buy one get one free promotion on Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup headlined by the iPhone 12 64GB for $33.33 per month. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll need to open a new line with Unlimited service in order to enjoy the full benefits here, with those switching from another carrier receiving a bonus $250 credit. That saves you $800 over the course of the plan and marks one of the best promotions to date on Apple’s latest handset. The same offer is also available on iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini from $29 per month.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of year’s past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Not sure on which model is right for you? Check out our coverage comparing the lineup and then head below for more.

A great way to use a portion of your savings would be to grab this Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for $13 at Amazon. With a textured pattern on the back, it provides some extra grip alongside added protection in a slim design. Or just check out this collection of the brand’s latest iPhone 12 series cases from $10 for some other options.

Then go swing by our Apple guide for even more of the best ongoing deals as we head into the weekend. While you’ll still find all of Apple official MagSafe charging accessories and cases on sale at up to 40% off, we’re tracking some rare discounts on higher-end M1 Mac mini models at $100 off and more.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!