Save up to 26% on highly-rated aluminum MacBook stands and docks from $20

OMOTON’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Aluminum Laptop Stand for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $27, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new Amazon low. Comprised of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook and other machines 5.7-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design will also assist with keeping your machine cool thanks to an open-backed design. Best of all, there’s a matching finish to blend in with the rest of your Apple setup. Over 720 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the official OMOTON Amazon storefront has its Vertical Laptop Dock on sale for $21.99. Normally fetching $26, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings and is one of the best prices to date. You can also grab the brand’s dual laptop dock for $23.19, down from $29 and marking an Amazon low. These docks will deliver a dedicated spot to place your MacBook without taking up too much valuable desk space. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Then be sure to check out all of the offers in our Mac accessories guide as we kick off the week. These Aukey USB-C hubs are still up to 30% off and on sale from some of the best prices yet at $13, not to mention the ongoing offer on Kensington’s ErgoSoft Wrist Rest, which is an ideal Magic Trackpad comparison at $8.50.

OMOTON Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

The laptop stand is made of aluminum alloy, sturdy enough to hold up to 11lbs (5kg) of weight. The soft rubber pads are designed to protect your laptop from scratches or slipping. The laptop holder is compact, lightweighted, and easy to install or disassemble. You can take it apart and carry it with you on the way to the library.

