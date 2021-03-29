FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 26% on highly-rated aluminum MacBook stands and docks from $20

-
AmazonOMOTON
Save 26% From $20

OMOTON’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Aluminum Laptop Stand for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $27, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new Amazon low. Comprised of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook and other machines 5.7-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design will also assist with keeping your machine cool thanks to an open-backed design. Best of all, there’s a matching finish to blend in with the rest of your Apple setup. Over 720 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the official OMOTON Amazon storefront has its Vertical Laptop Dock on sale for $21.99. Normally fetching $26, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings and is one of the best prices to date. You can also grab the brand’s dual laptop dock for $23.19, down from $29 and marking an Amazon low. These docks will deliver a dedicated spot to place your MacBook without taking up too much valuable desk space. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Then be sure to check out all of the offers in our Mac accessories guide as we kick off the week. These Aukey USB-C hubs are still up to 30% off and on sale from some of the best prices yet at $13, not to mention the ongoing offer on Kensington’s ErgoSoft Wrist Rest, which is an ideal Magic Trackpad comparison at $8.50.

OMOTON Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

The laptop stand is made of aluminum alloy, sturdy enough to hold up to 11lbs (5kg) of weight. The soft rubber pads are designed to protect your laptop from scratches or slipping. The laptop holder is compact, lightweighted, and easy to install or disassemble. You can take it apart and carry it with you on the way to the library.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

OMOTON

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon Fire TV Blaster upgrades a non-smart home theate...
Stock up on Gain flings! Laundry Soap Pacs: 96-loads fo...
Sit on a pedestal with X Rocker’s Mammoth Bluetoo...
Don’t miss this 16-pack of Little Trees Car Air F...
Amazon has Ninja’s Hot and Cold Coffee maker + bu...
Brand-new Optoma 4K 240Hz gaming projector drops to all...
LIFX’s new Color HomeKit Bulb packs 1,100-lumen o...
iClever’s retro-themed Smart Air Quality Monitor ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 48%

Rest your MacBook on this aluminum stand for just $15.50 (Save 48%)

$15 Learn More
$15 off

Amazon Fire TV Blaster upgrades a non-smart home theater with voice control for just $20

$20 Learn More

TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 router lets you stream 8K video, enjoy Gigabit wireless speeds, more

Learn More
25% off

Stock up on Gain flings! Laundry Soap Pacs: 96-loads for $16 Prime shipped (25% off)

$16 Learn More
Reg. $230

Sit on a pedestal with X Rocker’s Mammoth Bluetooth Gaming Chair: $164 (Save $66)

$164 Learn More
58% off

Don’t miss this 16-pack of Little Trees Car Air Fresheners at $5 Prime shipped (58% off)

$5 Learn More
Reg. $230

Amazon has Ninja’s Hot and Cold Coffee maker + built-in frother at $170 (Reg. up to $230)

$170 Learn More

Latest LG 4K Monitor packs 96-watt USB-C passthrough charging, HDR400, FreeSync, more

Order Now! Learn More