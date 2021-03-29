FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale discounts electric mowers, hydroponic growers, more

Amazon has launched a new Spring into Summer event that’s discounting a collection of spring cleaning and gardening gear with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst all of the deals is the Greenworks 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower with 24V Brushless Drill at $449.99. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on the latest Greenworks mower and delivers $50 in savings.

This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongisde 20-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package alongside the Greenworks Drill for expanding your tool kit. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Spring into Summer discounts:

Then be sure to check out all of the price cuts and recommendations in Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale for even more ways to save and get ready for warmer weather. Then go take a look at the new collection of Home Depot electric outdoor tools that launched earlier in the month.  

Greenworks 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. 

