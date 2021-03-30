We are now ready to dive into Tuesday’s most notable price drops on Mac and iOS apps. Alongside this morning’s rare price drop on Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ models, we have now collected all of the best deals on apps and games courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include the stellar action platformer Dead Cells, Into The Dark, AVR X PRO, Awesome Voice Recorder PRO, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Mobile Protection – Anti Theft: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Teeth Brush Timer & Alarm: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Proloquo4Text: $60 (Reg. $120)

iOS Universal: Proloquo2Go: $125 (Reg. $250)

iOS Universal: Choiceworks: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Jumpy Wheels!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Midori (Japanese Dictionary): FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse & Keyboard [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci 2: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Antihero – Digital Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $45 (Reg. $60)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

More on Dead Cells:

Save up to 50%! Death is not the end. Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat.

