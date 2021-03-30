FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $28.50, MK 11 Ultimate $30, more

-
AmazonApps GamesUbisoft
Reg. $60 $28.50

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holder can score it for $28.49 shipped. That’s more than 50% off the original $60 price tag, within about $1 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you have yet to jump into the Viking-era Assassin’s Creed game, now’s your chance. This one has players taking their clan from the shores of Norway to the Kingdoms of England, raiding the locals, and building a flourishing settlement in the new land. Head below for more deals including Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, Bravely Default II, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play with friends for free

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, Party Chat without Live Gold, more

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $9 (...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, Voi...
Save up to 25% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, video doo...
Chefman’s 8-qt. Touch Air Fryer with viewing wind...
Score a $25 Krispy Kreme credit for $20 if you’re...
The Lavazza Expert Classy Plus espresso brewer automate...
Amazon’s best-selling HEPA air purifier banishes ...
Amazon Fire TV Blaster upgrades a non-smart home theate...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

mophie 25% off spring sale discounts 4-in-1 charging stations, MagSafe cases, more

25% off Learn More

New Twelve South MagicBridge houses your extended Magic Keyboard and Trackpad

Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $9 (Save 30%), more

From $9 Learn More
50% off

The North Face gear up to 50% off: Jackets, vests, pullovers, shorts, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Save $90

Save up to $90 on WD easystore USB 3.0 hard drives: 18TB $330, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, Voice Recorder PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s latest $5 movie sale discounts 4K flicks, more from $1

From $1 Learn More
25% off

Under Armour takes up to 25% off spring workout wear from $15: Polos, shorts, more

From $15 Learn More