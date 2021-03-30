Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $28.50, MK 11 Ultimate $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holder can score it for $28.49 shipped. That’s more than 50% off the original $60 price tag, within about $1 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you have yet to jump into the Viking-era Assassin’s Creed game, now’s your chance. This one has players taking their clan from the shores of Norway to the Kingdoms of England, raiding the locals, and building a flourishing settlement in the new land. Head below for more deals including Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, Bravely Default II, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo eShop indie games from $3
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $27.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Team Sonic Racing $19.50 (Reg. $40)
- Plants vs. Zombies Neighborville Complete $30 (Reg. $40)
- Syberia 1 & 2 Switch $2 (Reg. $35)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win $10 on PS4/Xbox (Reg. $20)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Super Bowl $20 (Reg. $50+)
- Plus Collector’s Coin
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Little Nightmares II $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy $20 (Reg. $50)
- On PlayStation and Xbox
- Blasphemous Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Also on PSN and the Xbox marketplace
- (Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate required)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo $6 (Reg. $15)
- The Flame In The Flood $4 (Reg. $15)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Retro Brawler Bundle Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $10 (Reg. $25)
- Incl. Journey, flOw, and Flower
- Far Cry New Dawn $12 (Reg. $40)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Plus BioShock 1, 2, and Infinite for $8 each (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation and Xbox $39 (Reg. $50+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
