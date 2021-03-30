Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $28.50, MK 11 Ultimate $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holder can score it for $28.49 shipped. That’s more than 50% off the original $60 price tag, within about $1 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you have yet to jump into the Viking-era Assassin’s Creed game, now’s your chance. This one has players taking their clan from the shores of Norway to the Kingdoms of England, raiding the locals, and building a flourishing settlement in the new land. Head below for more deals including Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, Bravely Default II, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and much more.

