Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, Bravely Default II $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and matching the lowest we have seen this one go for thus far. Essentially a revamped version of Super Mario 3D World for your Switch alongside a completely standalone Bowser’s Fury game, this one has quickly become a must-play for Mario fans. Offering both solo and multiplayer options, not as many people played this one when it first came out, so it is in some ways, like a completely new Mario game. Time is winding down on those 35th anniversary Mario games, and you’ll also find loads more deals below including Bravely Default II, Madden NFL 21 Super Bowl, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Grand Theft Auto V Premium, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play with friends for free

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, Party Chat without Live Gold, more

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more

Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it

Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

