Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, Bravely Default II $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and matching the lowest we have seen this one go for thus far. Essentially a revamped version of Super Mario 3D World for your Switch alongside a completely standalone Bowser’s Fury game, this one has quickly become a must-play for Mario fans. Offering both solo and multiplayer options, not as many people played this one when it first came out, so it is in some ways, like a completely new Mario game. Time is winding down on those 35th anniversary Mario games, and you’ll also find loads more deals below including Bravely Default II, Madden NFL 21 Super Bowl, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Grand Theft Auto V Premium, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo eShop indie games from $3
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Bravely Default II $50 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Super Bowl $20 (Reg. $50+)
- Plus Collector’s Coin
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Shenmue 3 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Little Nightmares II $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy $20 (Reg. $50)
- On PlayStation and Xbox
- MLB The Show 20 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. $60+)
- Xbox farming game sale up to 70% off
- Blasphemous Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Also on PSN and the Xbox marketplace
- (Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate required)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. up to $100)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo $6 (Reg. $15)
- The Flame In The Flood $4 (Reg. $15)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Retro Brawler Bundle Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Devil May Cry 5 Xbox $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Capcom Publisher sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale from $11
- Xbox Mega Man Franchise sale from $6
- Dragon Quest XI S $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $10 (Reg. $25)
- Incl. Journey, flOw, and Flower
- Far Cry New Dawn $12 (Reg. $40)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Plus BioShock 1, 2, and Infinite for $8 each (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation and Xbox $39 (Reg. $50+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play with friends for free
Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo
Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, Party Chat without Live Gold, more
New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order
Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more
Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it
Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month
8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
