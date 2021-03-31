Restock with eight reams of Amazon Basics Multipurpose Printer Paper at $3 each

Amazon is offering eight reams of its Amazon Basics Multipurpose Printer Paper for $23.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and is within $0.80 of the all-time low. If working from home has caused your supply of printer paper to start running low, this offer is here to save the day. You’ll get 4,000 sheets of paper that’s split up between eight individually-wrapped reams. Every sheet features a “high-quality 20-pound weight” that’s both economical and ready to resist paper jams. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If the deal above seems like overkill for your needs, consider grabbing 500-sheets of HP’s printer paper at under $5 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that this price works out to about 1.5 times more expensive per ream than what the Amazon Basics discount above offers. Another perk of sticking with the lead deal is that you won’t have to live with delayed shipping as HP’s solution is currently backordered by a few weeks.

Amazon Basics Multipurpose Printer Paper features:

8-ream case of 8.5-by-11-inch multipurpose copy paper (4,000 sheets total)

High-quality 20-pound weight for economical printing and resistance to paper jams

Bright white for better contrast; 92 GE brightness (104 Euro)

Works with laser/inkjet printers, copiers, and fax machines; made in the USA

Case measures 9 by 18 by 11.8 inches; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

