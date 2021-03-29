FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest LG 4K Monitor packs 96-watt USB-C passthrough charging, HDR400, FreeSync, more

LG has made a name for itself in the monitor manufacturing space. Even Apple teamed up with the company to sell tailor-made displays. The latest LG 4K Monitor is now up for grabs and packs a plethora of handy and noteworthy features. When it comes to I/O, buyers stand to benefit from 96-watt passthrough charging over USB Type-C in addition to a selection of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-A inputs. The 27-inch screen supports HDR 400 with DCI-P3 95% Color Gamut, making it a solid choice for creatives. Gamers may also be intrigued given built-in support for AMD FreeSync. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest LG 4K Monitor targets creatives and gamers

The latest LG 4K monitor tries to strike a balance that can satisfy the needs of folks who land somewhere between being a creative by day and an avid gamer by night. While you won’t find a refresh rate that surpasses 60Hz, LG attempts to overcome this downfall with a tear-free AMD FreeSync-powered experience.

Plugging a compatible laptop into this units USB-C port will not only run the display, but also refuel your notebook, thanks to 96-watt passthrough charging support. Other I/O includes dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and a couple of USB-A ports. A versatile stand makes height, tilt, and rotation easy to configure.

Pricing and availability

LG’s new 27UP850-W display is starting to become available through a variety of retailers. A new Amazon listing has appeared, but currently shows a back order of about two to five weeks while B&H targets May 19 as when it will become readily available. Unsurprisingly, it appears the fastest route to the LG’s latest is direct, where it is currently in stock. The list price of LG’s new 4K monitor is set at $549.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re like me, a faster refresh rate is nice to have, but far from a necessity. I am more than happy with consistent 60Hz, tear-free performance when gaming. This is precisely what the new LG 4K monitor is capable of and also happens to strike a great balance for creatives who are in need of a color-accurate screen.

Considering the fact that these features are paired with a sleek design and quite a bit of I/O, this new offering could prove to be a viable solution for anyone who frequently hops between creative work and gaming. The price tag may put some off, but only time will tell if a balanced feature set makes it all worthwhile.

