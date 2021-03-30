Elegantly conceal TV cables with this spacious cord cover kit: $20 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Simple Cord TV Cable Concealer II Cord Cover Raceway Kit for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you want to wall mount your TV but are intimidated by the thought of creating a hole in your wall to hide cords, this kit is here to save the day. It bundles five 16-inch covers that elegantly hide several HDMI, power, and other cords. These can be attached to your wall using included self-adhesive tape or with bundled screws and anchors. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you only need to run a couple of cords, consider this 150-inch cable concealer kit at $12 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. It tops Amazon’s list of best sellers, but bear in mind that is does not offer nearly as much interior space as the kit above. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

While we’re talking deals that helps you tidy up, be sure to scope out some of the other discounts we’ve spotted lately. Amazon’s 24-pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are under $0.50 each and you can grab two GE 6-Outlet Power Strips for only $4.50 each. And if you’d like to tidy up your desk with a dock, Anker’s Thunderbolt 3 solution is down to $100.

Simple Cord TV Cable Concealer II Raceway Kit features:

A complete cable management kit. The wide Cable Concealer II by SimpleCord contains everything you need to organize and clean up those messy cables. Each package contains (5) cable cover raceways 3″ x 16″ each. The wide design was created to hold more hdmi and power cables.

Modern low profile design. We created raceways with a stylish, slightly curved shape. The contemporary design compliments flat screen TVs. The channels can be painted to match the color of your wall. If you need a different size just simply cut the covers to your desired length. This kit will completely clean up your living space.

