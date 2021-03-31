FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 handle vacuuming at a low of $349 (Save 50%)

-
ECOVACS
50% off $349

Northport Retail (an ECOVACS-affiliated seller with 100% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its DEEBOT OZMO 920 Robotic Vacuum for $349 shipped. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, is $50 under the Black Friday mention, and matches the all-time low. Delivering a 2-in-1 design, the DEEBOT OMZO 920 can not only take care of the vacuuming, but will also handle mopping up messes, as well. Its Smart Navi 3.0 ensures that this robotic vacuum can make the most of its 110-minute runtime for traversing your house and avoiding obstacles. Alongside smartphone control, you’ll also be able to call up Alexa or Assistant for voice commands. Over 680 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Update 3/31 @ 11:28 AM: iRobot via eBay Daily deals is offering its Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $224.99 shipped with the code PAYLESSCR at checkout in refurbished condition. Originally $700, today’s deal beats our last mention by $15 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 2-year warranty.

For a more affordable way to check sweeping off the chore list, consider theDEEBOT 500 Robot Vaccum at $150 instead. You’ll find a similar 110-minute runtime, but without the laser-guided navigation or mopping capabilities. It does still work with Alexa though, so you’ll be able to start cleaning without having to lift a finger. Over 9,100 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

There are also plenty of other discounts in our home goods guide that are worth a look, as well. But then be sure to check out our review of the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ vacuum which sport a collection of notable specs including a bundled dirt disposal unit.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 features:

Smart Navi 3.0 enables DEEBOT to efficiently navigate your home and map your floorplan to your smartphone using laser technology. DEEBOT can simultaneously vacuum and mop to remove dust on floors. The Ecovacs Home app enables you to adjust the water level of the mopping. With carpet detection, DEEBOT automatically avoids carpets when it mops.

