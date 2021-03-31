FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take Jabra’s Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds on your workouts for $50 Prime shipped (50% off)

-
Headphones
Reg. $100 $50

Today only, Woot is offering Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case at $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $100, and currently listed at $99 on Amazon, todays offer is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. A great lower-cost alternative for folks not interested in AirPods or some of these discounted higher-end Sennheiser options, they are compatible with almost all smartphones and provide up to 15-hours of battery life in total. As ideal for your workouts as they are for causal listening, you’re looking at a built-in 4-mic array for taking calls, dust and waterproofing, compatibility with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant, and a black/copper colorway. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 1-year Jabra warranty. More details below. 

For something even more affordable take a look at the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds. Currently available for around $36 after you clip the on-page coupon, these ones will get you in the true wireless game for even less. You’re dropping your total wireless time down to 12.5 hours here, but that might be a worthy trade-off for some folks with the additional savings. Rated 4+ stars from over 35,000 Amazon customers. 

The headphone deals don’t stop there though. As we mentioned above, this morning saw a number of big-time price drops go live on Sennheiser headphones and earbuds starting from $100 right here. We also have Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro at $100, an all-time low on the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones at $40, and even more in our headphones deal hub

More on the Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds:

  • True wireless earbuds for an active lifestyle: Wherever your day takes you, whatever your activity, it won’t get in the way of enjoying sports, music and calls; The Elite Active 65t are secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in ear stability
  • Personalize your sound – Whether you’re using these as Apple earbuds, Samsung earbuds or more, you can listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound on the Jabra Sound+ app. Earbuds are Apple and Android compatible.
  • No audio dropouts – With Jabra’s 3rd generation true wireless stability, you can take calls and listen to music without worry about audio dropouts. And there are no pesky wires getting in the way of your workout

