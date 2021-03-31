Save up to 50% on Sennheiser’s premium ANC headphones, earbuds, and more from $100

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Sennheiser Bluetooth headphones and earbuds headlined by its Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $349.95 shipped. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the best in several months. Delivering the premium build you’d expect from Sennheiser, its latest Momentum 3 headphones are comprised of a leather-wrapped design with metal accenting. The included 17-hours of playback per charge pairs with its active noise cancelling features for blocking out ambient sound. Support for summoning Siri, Alexa, and Assistant rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 850 customers. Head below for more from $100.

Other Sennheiser deals:

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Headphones features:

The New MOMENTUM Wireless delivers a superior listening experience like no other. Reproducing the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording, these headphones separate each frequency, so you hear the bass, mid-range and treble together in perfect harmony. Which means you’ll feel everything from the heart-thumping bass of your daily commute to the soothing rhythm of your favorite memories.

