FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones return to all-time low at $40 with Apple’s W1 chip

-
AmazonHeadphonesBeats
Reg. $50 $40

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $39.99 shipped in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is only the third notable price cut we’ve seen, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Headlining the feature set on the New Beats Flex, you’ll find Apple’s W1 chip built-in which offers fast pairing as well as up to 12-hours of listening on a single charge. The around-neck design delivers an inline microphone with playback controls and is perfect for working out thanks to added water- and sweat-resistance. Over 9,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Earbuds at $20. This alternative arrives with much of the same around-the-neck design but delivers a more affordable price tag that’s backed by 14-hour battery life, IP67 water-resistance, and a 4.3/5 star rating to complete the package.

Then go hit up our headphones guide if neither of those offerings are going to cut it. You can still lock-in this certified refurbished discount on Bose Headphones 700 at $238 alongside all of the other deals on Anker earbuds in the brand’s latest sale from $9.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Beats

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s Lightning to USB 3.0 Camera Adapter hits ...
Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer power stations ar...
Save up to 35% on electric toothbrushes and teeth white...
Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 falls to low of $21...
Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool wields a saw, scre...
Stealth-black Diesel, Timex, and Fossil timepieces plun...
Snag two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone charge...
Anker’s weekend deals kick off from $30: Thunderb...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1,200

Samsung Galaxy S20+ packs plenty of value at a new low of $560 (Reg. $1,200)

$560 Learn More
Reg. $39

Apple’s Lightning to USB 3.0 Camera Adapter hits Amazon low at $23 (Reg. $39)

$23 Learn More
Save $100

Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer power stations are up to $100 off from $125

From $125 Learn More
35% off

Save up to 35% on electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening strips from $7, today only

From $7 Learn More
Shop now

Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 falls to low of $210 (Save $40), more Alexa deals from $17

From $17 Learn More
Review

Lenovo Yoga 9i Review: 2-in-1 flexible design and performance [Video]

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 BOGO FREE, iPad Air $70 off, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
33% off

Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool wields a saw, screwdrivers, and wrenches at $8 Prime shipped

$8 Learn More