Kraus Bolden Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet strikes new Amazon low of $103.50 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Kraus Bolden 18-inch Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $103.27 shipped. That’s $57 off the typical rate there, undercuts Lowe’s sale price by $17, and marks a new Amazon low. If your kitchen is feeling a bit dated these days, this deal could shake things up. It’s ready to bring an industrial look into your space that’s also able to simplify dishwashing tasks with a pull-down design. This unit is comprised of brass and features a chrome finish, helping bring a premium look into your space. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by well over 4,500 Amazon shoppers.

Make hand washing a cinch when grabbing Umbra’s Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser at $9 Prime shipped. It boasts a sleek look that’s bound to pair nicely with your new faucet. The lid twists off, providing a simple way to refill it whenever the need arises.

And since you’re here, there’s a fair chance that some of the other home good-related deals we’ve spotted may also catch your attention. Examples include Nespresso’s De’Longhi VertuoPlus maker at $99 alongside this conical burr grinder at a low of $39.50. Peruse our dedicated guide to find more like Coleman’s propane grill from $66.50, a spacious cord cover kit at $20, and much more.

Kraus Bolden 18-inch Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

A commercial kitchen faucet optimized for home use, compact 18-inch height fits beneath almost any home kitchen cabinet. The spout height is 6.38 inches

Two spray modes allow you to easily toggle from splash-free aerated stream of powerful pre-rinse spray at the flip of a switch

An extended 20” retractable hose offers smooth maneuverability so you can complete chores with maximum efficiency

