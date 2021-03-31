FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Single-serve espresso waits with Nespresso’s De’Longhi VertuoPlus maker at $99 ($50 off)

-
Home GoodsWalmartNespresso
Reg. $149 $99

Walmart is now offering the Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus coffee maker for $99 shipped. Regularly $149, like it currently fetches at Bed Bath & Beyond, this is $50 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Similar models on Amazon are currently listed at around $149 or so as well. This sleek brewer leverages the Nespresso coffee capsules to deliver single-serve espresso beverages with crema as well as typical coffees to your morning routine. It uses a barcode system to know exactly how each capsule should be brewed, five cup size options, automatic capsule ejection, chromed details, and an extra-large water tank you won’t need to fill up for every cup. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below. 

If you’re not absolutely set on the Nespresso ecosystem here, save some cash and opt for the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker at $79. This one will also provide convenient single-serve at a moment’s notice for $20 less, but you won’t get the fancier espresso pods and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers. 

We also have a great deal available on the Lavazza Expert Classy Plus espresso brewer as well as the Ninja’s Hot and Cold Coffee maker if you’re looking for something more premium. And if you prefer to go the completely fresh route and grind your own beans, check out this deal we just spotted on the Sboly conical burr grinder at $39.50, down from the usual $70. 

More on the Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus:

The Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine brews 5 single-serve cup sizes just with the touch of a button. Each machine includes a complimentary welcome set with a range of Nespresso Vertuo capsules with unique aroma profiles. The Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by [Machine Partner] features dual capsules for brewing either espresso or coffee with Centrifusion technology. The VertuoPlus brews 5 cup sizes: Alto Coffee (14 oz), Coffee (8oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz), Double Espresso (2.7 oz) and Espresso (1.35 oz).

