Highly-rated Sboly conical burr grinder upgrades your coffee setup at a low of $39.50

PRO Care (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sboly Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $39.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $70 list price and near $60 going rate, similar models on Amazon fetch around $60 or so and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this one. This burr grinder features 19 precise settings so that way you can dial in the perfect coarseness depending on what brew level you need. It can grind anywhere from 1- to 12-cups, depending on how much you need to brew at a time. Plus, it can handle up to 200g of beans at once, which is plenty to last all week before you need to refill it. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need a burr grinder for higher-quality brews, then check out the Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder. It’s just $25 at Amazon, which saves an additional $15 from today’s lead deal. The main difference between blade and burr grinding is how uniform the end result is, which matters a lot when doing something like espresso, but much less if you’re using a drip brewer.

For those who just want a 1-click cup of coffee in the morning, check out the Lavazza Expert Classy Plus espresso brewer. The dial allows you to choose from espresso, lungo, 8-ounce coffee, macchiato, cappuccino, and latte brewing, with automatic milk frothing for the drinks that require it. Right now, it’s down to $161, which marks a new low that we’ve tracked, so you’ll want to act fast before the price goes back up again.

Sboly Conical Burr Coffee Grinder features:

The professional grade conical burr coffee grinder ensures none of the beans essential oils are lost by way of oxidation, ensuring the richest quality flavor and aroma.

The customized grinding texture that keeps the natural flavor of any coffee beans. For all brewing needs the ultra-uniform grinding burr grinder can handle automatic brewers coffee makers to espressos, and anything in-between.

Choose the amount freely up to 12 cups to suit your grinding needs and the resealable dust-proof lid keeps coffee fresher longer. More compact design for ease of use and storage with a fashionable stainless steel appearance.

