TicWatch Pro 3 GPS stainless steel smartwatch with AMOLED display now $255 (Reg. $300)

Walmart is now offering the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Wear OS Smartwatch for $254.99 shipped. Regularly $300 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a solid $45 price drop and the lowest price we can find. The Pro 3 features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display surrounded by a stainless steel bezel with auto-adjustable brightness, anti-fingerprint glass cover, NFC payment support, a built-in speaker and microphone, 1GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 internals. It provides up to 72-hours of battery life per charge alongside built-in GPS, heart-rate tracking, a barometer, and sleep data analysis. Rated 4+ stars from over 930 Amazon customers and be sure to dive into our hands-on review. More details below.

Update 3/31 @ 10:9 AM: Amazon is offering the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $68.95 shipped. Originally $100 and normally going around $80 or so these days, today’s discount is the best we’ve seen in months outside of a drop to $60 back in December. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

We also still have great deal live on the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch. This one will get you in TicWatch game for even less at $225 following an ongoing $75 price drop. But for something even more affordable take a look at the TicWatch E2 smartwatch with built-in GPS for $160 instead. The RAM, battery, and smart abilities are quite as extensive as the aforementioned models, but it is still quite a powerful watch for the price. Rated 4+ stars.

Prefer to go with Apple’s smart wearable platform instead? We are still tracking new 2021 lows on Apple Watch Series 6 styles as well as rare price drops on Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ models and the Apple braided solo bands at 35% off. Just be sure to check out the all-new 2021 Garmin Approach golf watch and Nomad’s new Lunar Sport Apple Watch Strap.

More on TicWatch Pro 3 GPS:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode.

Updated Chipset, Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

Advanced Health and Fitness Monitoring – Multiple sports modes, with built-in GPS, barometer and 24-hour heart rate monitoring (empowered by a more accurate sensor ). New functions added including Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Noise Detection, etc.

