Save up to $400 on Moto Android smartphones: razr 5G $1,000, Edge $391, more from $120

Amazon currently offers the Motorola razr 5G for $999.99 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer amounts to $400 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen since December, and matches the all-time low set just twice before. Motorola’s second-generation razr smartphone delivers a nostalgic flip phone design with a folding 6.2-inch OLED display. On top of 5G connectivity, there’s a single 48MP camera as well as 256GB of storage. A Snapdragon 765G is at the center of the experience with all-day battery life to complete the package. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $120.

Other Motorola smartphone deals include:

Then don’t forget that you can still score plenty of other handset deals over in our Android guide. Yesterday saw OnePlus clear out its unlocked 8T smartphone with a $150 discount in tow to join the ongoing price cut we spotted last week on Nokia’s affordable 3.4 Android Smartphone at $149. Not to mention all of the best app and game deals for your new device that are still live right here.

Motorola razr 5G features:

Introducing the new motorola razr, where iconic, flippable design meets the latest 5G speed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor in an unmistakably modern look. When closed, the convenient Quick View display keeps you connected. Take beautiful photos with the 48 MP with OIS and Quad Pixel technology doubles as an advanced selfie camera. Flip open and continue your experience on a 6.2” pOLED full touchscreen. Pocketable meets powerful with an all-day battery and Turbo Power charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!