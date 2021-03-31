FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Flo by Moen alerts you to water leaks + helps conserve usage at a low of $350 (Reg. $500)

Woot is offering the Flo by Moen Smart Water Valve for $349.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $500, and still fetching as much at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $50 and marks a return to its all-time low. If you’re after a way to prevent leaks in your home, this unique smart device is perfect for any house. It goes on your main water line and tracks usage, which can help you conserve water in certain areas. Plus, the leak detection feature tells you when water is flowing too fast, and can even turn the main off for you. The built-in Wi-Fi allows a smartphone app to be able to track usage and see how it changes your bills, while also sending push notifications if irregularities are noticed. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in both our hands-on review as well as announcement coverage.

Ditch the Moen namesake to pick up the Flume Water Monitor at more than 50% below today’s lead deal. That’s right, it’s just $149 on Amazon and delivers a similar feature-set to the mention above. Instead of strapping it to your water pipe, it goes on the meter itself. While this can be a bit easier to install, this also means that it won’t have the ability to shut your water off like Moen’s offering above.

Flo by Moen features:

Achieve full control over the technology of your home plumbing with Flo by MOEN. Flo is a Smart Home system the first of its kind that allows you to see live water use, including water flow rates, pressure and even temperature from the Moen mobile app or on the web. The purpose is to monitor and protect your home from leaks and water damage without the need of additional sensors. If there is a burst pipe or someone leaves the water running, the app will alert you to shut the whatever off – no matter where you are. Bring smart plumbing to your home that allows you to detect any plumbing issue remotely.

