LIFX Beam brings customizable ambient lighting to HomeKit at $120 (Save 20%)

-
LIFX
Reg. $150 $120

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Beam HomeKit Light Bar Starter Kit for $119.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks the best price we’ve seen in over a year. LIFX Beam brings multicolor HomeKit lighting to your wall in a unique form-factor. This kit includes five light bars which can be configured in all sorts of patterns to add some flair to your space. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 245 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

But if you’re just looking to add some ambient lighting behind the TV or somewhere else in your home, going with the LIFX Z-TV Light Strip at $58 is a great alternative to the lead deal. Not only will you save an extra 50%, but you’ll benefit from much of the same HomeKit support noted above as well as Wi-Fi connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Then go check out the ongoing discount we’re still tracking LIFX’s new Color HomeKit Bulb, which packs 1,100-lumens of output at $40. That’s alongside everything else in our smart home guide, including the price cut that just went live on Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $95.

LIFX Beam HomeKit lighting set features:

LIFX Beam Kit is a Wi-Fi enabled LED modular light surface with millions of beautiful colors—no hub required. You should not install your LIFX Beam Kit on a ceiling or in an upside down position. While the 3M adhesive binds strongly to surfaces it is recommended that you install your LIFX Beam Kit in a safe area

LIFX

LIFX's new Color HomeKit Bulb packs 1,100-lumen o...
LIFX's new Nightvision HomeKit Color Light Bulb ...
LIFX mini white smart bulb hits Amazon low of under $10...
