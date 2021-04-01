FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Goat Simulator Payday, Reminder Pro, ArtRage, more

It is now time to dive into all of Thursday’s best Android game and app deals. Our Android hardware hub is filled with notable price drops and you’ll find much of yesterday’s best deals on apps down below, but we are now ready to add to the list courtesy of today’s offers at Google Play. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles like Goat Simulator Payday, Reminder Pro, Through the Darkest of Times, ArtRage, Mars Power Industries, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today best Android hardware deals are headlined by a $100 price drop on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Just be sure to check out these ongoing Moto Android smartphone offers and Nokia’s affordable 3.4 Android smartphone at $149. Alongside today’s Samsung Galaxy Fit2 deal, we also have Emporio Armani Wear OS Smartwatches up to $170 off as well as the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE. On the accessory side of things, you’ll want to brow though today’s offers on Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSDs, the mophie glass-like Qi charging stand, and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Hyrule Warriors Definitive $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Goat Simulator Payday:

Goat Simulator: Payday is the most criminally realistic goat simulation yet! Starring 4 new main thugs – A flying flamingo, a wheelchairing dolphin, a spitting camel and a goat that’s just really handsome. Use PRANKNET © to find your new crew some smash & grab heists, then blast away your stolen cash on different things. Mostly masks. Okay only masks.

