Satechi April Fools’ Day sitewide sale takes $10 off Apple accessory orders over $50

After showcasing its Cybermouse April Fools’ Day prank release, Satechi isn’t letting shoppers go home empty-handed. Taking $10 off orders over $50 when code APRILFOOLS has been applied at checkout, you’ll be able to save on a collection of its popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad chargers and accessories. Free shipping is available for all orders locking in the discount. Our top pick is Satechi’s Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station for $49.99. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 and marks one of the best prices to date.

This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop all of the other price cuts in the Satechi April Fools’ Day right here. The aforementioned code will automatically knock $10 off single items priced over $50, but you can also bundle some of the more affordable Apple accessories from Satechi in order to hit that threshold and score the same discount. Just be sure to act fast, as these savings will only be live through the end of today.

Or just have a look at our smartphone accessories guide for all of the other best discounts. This morning saw the very first price cut go live on Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger at $120, which is joined by a collection of ESR’s magnetic wireless charging accessories from $9.

Satechi Dock5 Charging Station features:

Create your own modern charging space while keeping all your electronics organized with the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging. Ideal for family homes, workspaces, classrooms, and more, the Charging Station powers five USB devices at the same time with two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports, and a designated Qi wireless charging pad.

