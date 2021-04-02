FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Freshen up your media center with Home Depot Spring Savings from $72 (Save 20%)

-
Save now From $72

Home Depot is offering big Spring savings on TV stands and home media centers starting from just $71.94 shipped. You can find free delivery on select pieces such as this rustic 54-inch Cottonwood TV stand for $184.99, (down from $250,) or this sleek black swivel mount entertainment center for $126.51. My top pick today is this space-saving (and dollar-saving) Frans 41-inch Turn-N-Tube TV stand in pristine white oak, down to its all-time low price of $71.94 which, as I’m writing, was just matched penny for penny on Amazon. The minimalist design means less hassle with cables for any game systems or speakers you might want to store, plus two concentric shelves with a sizeable storage space underneath. It can fit a 50-inch TV which is perfect for a modest living space like mine, and a simple set-up process. Rated 4.5/5 stars on Amazon. Find more deals with free shipping across the board down below.

More Home Depot TV stand deals including:

Even more TV stand savings on Amazon:

For a total home theatre overhaul, feel free to check out these deals on Sony’s 65-inch 4K UHD LED Android TV with Google Assistant for $665. Or save a whopping $600 on Samsung’s 7.1.2-channel Soundbar, now down to $699. Plus, if nothing up top seems quite cozy enough for your home movie nights, there’s a great deal going on this Walker Edison Tiered Fireplace Stand on sale for $268.50. And even more deals listed here in our home-theater guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Use your favorite windows apps inside macOS with 1 year...
This 2-pack of Aduro U-Rise XL adjustable metal iPad/ta...
Stay connected with this 2-pack of Meross dual-outlet H...
Work from anywhere with Amazon’s Portable Laptop ...
Save $20 on Logitech’s popular MX Keys Keyboard, ...
Easter magazine sale from under $4/yr.: GQ, Women’s H...
Atlantic Gaming Desk Pro overhauls your setup for $79.5...
Tested: BenQ’s GS2 Portable Projector delivers Ai...
Show More Comments

Related

$200 off

Brand-new Optoma 4K 240Hz gaming projector drops to all-time low following $200 discount

$1,399 Learn More
$1 each

Add 10 SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet cables to your networking setup for just $1 each

$10 Learn More
$120 off

Milwaukee’s M18 FUEL brushless drill/driver kit + two 5.0Ah batteries is a DIY must at $120 off

$159 Learn More
Reg. $39

Use your favorite windows apps inside macOS with 1 year of CrossOver for $20 (Reg. $39)

$20 Learn More
Reg. $30

This 2-pack of Aduro U-Rise XL adjustable metal iPad/tablet stands is now $16 ($30 value)

$16 Learn More
$12 off

Stay connected with this 2-pack of Meross dual-outlet HomeKit plugs for $22

$22 Learn More
Amazon low

Work from anywhere with Amazon’s Portable Laptop Tripod: $34.50 (All-time low, 29% off)

$34.50 Learn More
Save $20

Save $20 on Logitech’s popular MX Keys Keyboard, Master 3 Mouse, more from $50

From $50 Learn More