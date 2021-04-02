The LEGO Group kicked off April by officially launching its new Space Shuttle Discovery set yesterday, and now we’re getting additional details on the upcoming Ulysses Space Probe add-on creation. Delivering a secondary payload for builders to deploy in their brick-built NASA diorama, the promotion kit is slated to be launching in the near future and assembles yet another piece of space exploration history. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Ulysses Space Probe

When the new LEGO Space Shuttle Discovery was first announced, it was also noted that a special limited-edition kit would also be launching to complement the NASA-themed creation. And now that the new build is available for purchase, we’re getting additional details on the add-on model.

Entering with all of the same space exploration emphasis as you’ll find on the main Discovery kit, the upcoming Ulysses Space Probe build provides a second payload for you to launch from the space shuttle. Having launched alongside the space shuttle back in 1990, this craft’s mission was to study the sun, which it did through 2008.

As far as the build itself goes, exact part count has yet to be unveiled, but the launch photo gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect. While it’s not as impressive as the Hubble telescope included with the Space Shuttle, the Ulysses Space Probe will certainly be a great addition to the LEGO set for NASA fans.

It features various antenna arrays as well as other communication and scanning devices with a fitting white and yellow color scheme. There’s also an included plaque that’s in a similar style to the ones included with the LEGO Discovery kit, detailing the time frame that the Ulysses Space Probe mission ran through and some other pertinent information.

Coming soon for LEGO VIP members

Unlike the usual add-on builds we see that are included free with purchase, the new LEGO Ulysses Space Probe enters as a separate purchase. To score this one, you’ll have to redeem 1,800 points via the LEGO VIP rewards center.

As of now there’s no telling when the build will become available for purchase, as it was originally slated to go live alongside the Space Shuttle Discovery itself yesterday. But due to some “unforeseen circumstances,” there’s no official confirmation on when it will actually go up for sale.

But I’d say that the delay could end up being a positive, as those who bought the main NASA build won’t be receiving the VIP points from the purchase until that order ships. So if there’s a long enough wait, more builders will be able to hit the required 1,800 point price tag.

9to5Toys’ take:

While the rollout is less than ideal for collectors looking to score the limited-edition creation, I’m a big fan of the LEGO Group’s decision to release an additional payload to display with the Space Shuttle Discovery. This is the kind of treatment for its flagship sets that I wish the Star Wars theme would receive, but for now being able to bring a Ulysses Space Probe set to my LEGO collection will have to due. That is, once it finally goes up for purchase.

